Klein Fire Department crews responding to small plane crash at Hooks Airport, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Crews are responding to a small plane crash at Hooks Airport in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

According to the Klein Fire Department, a rescue was underway for two remaining people on board after one passenger and two dogs had been rescued. Everyone has since been reported safe.

Officials said the Taxiway Mike is shut down as crews work to clear the incident.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where the aircraft could be seen in water. There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.

