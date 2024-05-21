Klein Fire Department crews responding to small plane crash at Hooks Airport, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Crews are responding to a small plane crash at Hooks Airport in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

According to the Klein Fire Department, a rescue was underway for two remaining people on board after one passenger and two dogs had been rescued. Everyone has since been reported safe.

Officials said the Taxiway Mike is shut down as crews work to clear the incident.



SkyEye flew over the scene, where the aircraft could be seen in water. There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

INCIDENT UNDERWAY

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

9:28 am



Small aircraft emergency at Hooks Airport. Taxiway Mike is shutdown for the interim, allowing crews to work. Klein Fire Department Engine crews 31 and 38 are diligently working to rescue the 2 remaining people on board…#hounews pic.twitter.com/ZJPo56k0Bm — Klein Fire Department (@Kleinfiredept) May 21, 2024

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.