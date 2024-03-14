Beyoncé Unveils New Country Album “Cowboy Carter” and Merchandise Line

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated upcoming album now has an official title: “Cowboy Carter.” The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter made the announcement on her website, setting the release date for March 29.

The revelation came accompanied by a striking visual on Beyoncé’s website homepage – a horse saddle adorned with a patriotic sash bearing the words “Cowboy Carter.” The singer also shared the image on her Instagram story, sparking excitement among fans.

In addition to the album title reveal, Beyoncé unveiled a range of merchandise to coincide with the release. Limited-edition CDs and vinyl are among the offerings, with the CDs available in blue or white and the vinyl options including black, red, white, and blue.

The merchandise lineup also includes stylish T-shirts featuring Beyoncé’s image and the “Cowboy Carter” branding. Options include a white ringer tee with red trim and a portrait of Beyoncé, as well as a white tee featuring a black-and-white photo of the singer in a cowboy ensemble.

The announcement follows the successful release of the album’s first two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which dropped on the night of the Super Bowl.

Fans eager to get their hands on the new album and merchandise can mark their calendars for March 29, when “Cowboy Carter” hits the shelves.