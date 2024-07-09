Beryl moves out of SE Texas, but dangerous heat up next

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Beryl is now a tropical depression and has moved out of Texas. Beryl left behind significant flooding and damage across the region.

Isolated showers are still possible Tuesday afternoon mainly along the coast as deeper tropical moisture remains.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the low 70s, but rebound into the low 90s and with the high humidity, heat index values will make it feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. That’s why a Heat Advisory is in place for Tuesday.

How long will flooding last?

With between five to 10, upwards of 12, inches of rain falling within less than 12 hours in southeast Texas, it will take a minute for all this flooding to clear streets, roadways, and highways Monday. Floodwaters need to flow through our bayous, creeks, and streams, causing street flooding. Additionally, Galveston Bay experienced a surge between two and six feet, which will initially limit floodwaters from draining into the bay. That said, area floods and street flooding could linger Tuesday morning, with conditions improving through the day. Debris could also be on roads and must clear before roads are passable.

What does the rest of the week look like?

There’s still the opportunity for a few scattered tropical downpours, mainly along the coast, on Tuesday in the wake of Beryl. Generally, though, the forecast does look drier for the rest of the week. This is good news for those floodwaters as they can drain through the watershed and out to Galveston Bay throughout the week. Unfortunately, those Houston summertime temperatures will be back in the 90s all week long, so those without power will battle some steamy conditions.

