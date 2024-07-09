Solid Waste Management Announces Collection and Facility Schedule Interruptions in Beryl Aftermath

Houston — July 8, 2024: The City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWM) announces additional service interruptions for this week. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl’s high winds and rain across the City, SWM will operate a modified collection schedule for the remainder of the week.

For additional information, download the HTX Collects mobile application or contact the 3-1-1 call center. Residents can also use the 3-1-1 online portal at houstontx.gov/311 to report any storm-related concerns. Please see the collection schedule changes below:



Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Monday’s garbage and heavy tree waste will be collected. Storm debris collections will resume. All six Neighborhood Depositories will reopen, but all other facilities will remain closed. Recycling and yard waste services will be suspended for the remainder of the week and will be collected on your next regularly scheduled collection day.

Additionally, SWM will conduct city-wide damage assessments from Hurricane Beryl.

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Tuesday’s garbage, heavy tree waste, and storm debris will be collected. All SWM facilities will reopen.

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Thursday’s garbage, heavy tree waste, and storm debris will be collected.

Friday, July 12, 2024

Friday’s garbage, heavy tree waste, and storm debris will be collected.

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Heavy tree waste and storm debris operations will continue.