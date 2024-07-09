All Harris County buildings, including the Harris County courthouses, will be closed to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9th

For tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9th , non-essential county buildings will remain closed to the public. The County’s courthouse facilities will also remain closed to the public. No dockets are scheduled for Tuesday and jury service has been canceled. The Juvenile Justice Center is also closed; Juvenile Detention Hearings will not be held on Tuesday, July 9th . The Joint Processing Center remains open and staffed by essential personnel.



