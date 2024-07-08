At least 2 people dead after trees fall on homes as Beryl moves across Houston area, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people are dead after trees fell on top of homes across the Houston area as Hurricane Beryl lashed southeast Texas on Monday morning, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the first incident happened in the 20900 block of Heather Grove Court in the Atascocita area.

A 911 caller said a tree fell through the roof of their home and a man was trapped and unresponsive.

In a later update, Pct. 4 confirmed the man died.

In a post on social media, Herman said the northbound lanes of Heather Grove Court were blocked by a tree, and power lines were down nearby at Kings River Drive and Water Point Trail.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The second incident happened in the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood in north Harris County.

A 911 caller said a tree fell through the roof of her grandmother’s home, according to Pct. 4.

In a later update, Pct. 4 said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene. Family members told ABC13 the woman was 73-year-old Maria Laredo.

“Please keep her family in your prayers,” Herman said in a post on social media. “Constable Deputies are continuing the investigation on scene.”

Beryl claimed a third life, when a woman died in a house fire in southeast Houston. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.