ABC13 Weather Alert for Tuesday night; Tornado Watch issued for 4 SE Texas counties

An unsettled weather pattern will linger over Houston early this week, keeping the chance for strong to severe storms in the forecast from Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. With widespread severe storms expected, an ABC13 Weather Alert goes into effect at midnight Tuesday night and lasts through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A Tornado Watch was issued in Brazos, Burleson, Houston, and Madison counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday. The cities impacted include Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Crockett, Madisonville, and Somerville.

What are the details for the ABC13 Weather Alert this week?

The ABC13 Weather Team has made Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning an ABC13 Weather Alert. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening, mainly into the overnight hours and early Wednesday morning. Damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two cant be ruled out Tuesday night. Street flooding is also possible by Wednesday morning’s commute. This is all associated with a lingering area of low pressure that won’t organize and clear until Wednesday.

How much rain are we expecting this week

Rain totals will vary depending on where the strongest storms roll through, but on average, Southeast Texas could pick up half an inch to 2 inches of rain through Wednesday. A few places could approach 4-5 inches. There is also the chance that high rainfall rates early Wednesday morning could lead to the chance for minor street flooding for the Wednesday morning commute.

What’s the outlook for the Houston Art Car Parade?

As of right now, not too bad! Saturday is looking partly to mostly sunny with morning lows in the upper 50s or low 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.