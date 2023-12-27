A penny for Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger? Florida leads US in locations

Is it even possible to find anything that costs a penny?

Yes, if you’re heading to Wendy’s this week.

Here’s how you can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for a penny, which won’t be hard to do in Florida since there are more Wendy’s here than any other state.

National Bacon Day is Dec. 30

Prompting the Wendy’s special offer is National Bacon Day, which is actually on Dec. 30.

“The day reminds us that bacon is not just for breakfast and encourages us to test out various ways to enjoy this culinary marvel,” National Day Calendar said.

There is a limit to the number of 1-cent burgers you can get at Wendy’s

The offer, which expires Jan. 2, limits customers to one, 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger per order and one offer per customer per visit.

Florida leads US in number of Wendy’s locations

As of 2023, there are a total of 5,984 Wendy’s locations in the United States of America, with Florida leading the nation in the number of restaurants.