2024 Oscars Red Carpet: A Review of the Best, Worst, and Most Unusual Outfits

The 2024 Oscars rolled out the red carpet in spectacular fashion, as Hollywood’s elite graced the event in their finest attire. Among the stars were mainstays like Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who arrived fresh from the Dune: Part Two press tour, exuding elegance and style. Notable appearances also included Emma Stone, Eva Longoria, and Colman Domingo, each making a statement with their impeccable fashion choices. Margot Robbie, bidding farewell to her Barbie era, surprised onlookers with a stunning black sequin gown, departing from her usual vibrant pink ensembles seen throughout the awards season.

As the curtains closed on the red carpet extravaganza, critics and fashion enthusiasts couldn’t help but dissect the evening’s most memorable looks. Here’s a roundup of the standout appearances, from the best-dressed to the most unconventional:

The Best

Zendaya in Armani Privé and Bulgari Jewelry: Effortlessly topping the best-dressed list, Zendaya radiated elegance and sophistication in a mesmerizing ensemble.

Margot Robbie in Versace: Breaking free from her Barbie pink persona, Robbie dazzled in a chic black gown, signaling a new fashion era.

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture and Swarovski Created Diamonds: Lawrence charmed in a sophisticated polka dot gown, blending timeless elegance with modern flair.

Emma Stone in Custom Louis Vuitton: Stone’s strapless jacquard gown exuded understated glamour, with its refreshing mint green hue capturing attention on the red carpet.

Issa Rae in AMI Paris: While the outfit itself may have raised some eyebrows, Rae’s confidence and poise elevated the look to new heights.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior: Paying homage to Dior’s iconic design, Taylor-Joy stunned in an intricately embroidered gown, showcasing the epitome of haute couture.

America Ferrera in Versace: Ferrera’s Versace ensemble celebrated the spirit of Barbie with its exquisite design and captivating color palette.

Gabrielle Union in Custom Carolina Herrera and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry: Union shone in a dazzling minidress layered over a maxi skirt, exuding glamour and sophistication.

Rita Moreno in Badgley Mischka: Moreno stole the spotlight with her elegant black dress, accentuated by opera gloves and cascading ruffle details.

Ariana Grande in Custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry: Grande made a bold statement in a voluminous gown, showcasing her unique style on the red carpet.

The Wackiest

The Cast of Godzilla Minus One: Sporting matching Godzilla-themed shoes, the cast raised eyebrows with their unconventional choice, sparking a debate among fashion critics.

Florence Pugh in Del Core and Bulgari Jewelry: Pugh’s ensemble fell short of expectations, missing the mark for a true red-carpet moment.

Dwyane Wade in Custom Atelier Versace: While undoubtedly dapper, Wade’s oversized lapels drew mixed reviews, slightly overshadowing his red-carpet appearance.

Cynthia Erivo in Custom Louis Vuitton: Erivo’s leather ensemble in an unusual shade of green left critics divided, with some drawing comparisons to fictional characters.

Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab: Steinfeld’s billowy chiffon gown failed to impress, appearing dated amidst the glitz and glamour of the Oscars.

Andrea Riseborough in Loewe: Riseborough’s daytime-appropriate look seemed out of place on the Oscars red carpet, failing to make a lasting impression.

As the stars bid farewell to the red carpet, their fashion choices continue to spark conversations and inspire trends, cementing the 2024 Oscars as a night to remember in the annals of Hollywood glamour.