RED FLAG WARNING
August 30, 2023
Red flag warning issued for Aug. 30 in Harris County
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hot, dry, and windy conditions occurring today increase the risk of fire danger.
Harris County residents are urged to be extremely careful with any source of ignition including outdoor open flame and propane, as any fire can grow and spread quickly. Activities that could cause a spark such as yard work and campfires should be avoided. Dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials in appropriate containers and NEVER throw them out of car windows.
It never hurts to be prepared. Ensure your vehicle has a full tank, your emergency kit is ready and within reach, and your family members and pets are prepared to evacuate if fires threaten your location. For more information on how to stay safe during fires, visit Ready.gov.
HCOHSEM will continue to monitor elevated fire weather conditions. Updates will be provided on ReadyHarris.org or on social media as needed. Visit the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office for more information and updates on burn bans and red flag warnings.
Harris County residents are urged to be extremely careful with any source of ignition including outdoor open flame and propane, as any fire can grow and spread quickly. Activities that could cause a spark such as yard work and campfires should be avoided. Dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials in appropriate containers and NEVER throw them out of car windows.
It never hurts to be prepared. Ensure your vehicle has a full tank, your emergency kit is ready and within reach, and your family members and pets are prepared to evacuate if fires threaten your location. For more information on how to stay safe during fires, visit Ready.gov.
HCOHSEM will continue to monitor elevated fire weather conditions. Updates will be provided on ReadyHarris.org or on social media as needed. Visit the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office for more information and updates on burn bans and red flag warnings.