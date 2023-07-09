Premios CMA 2023: Lista completa de ganadores
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
- “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producers: John Osborne, John Peets
Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
- WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
- One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery
Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
SONG OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: “Fast Car”
Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
- “Heart Like A Truck”
Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
- “Next Thing You Know”
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
- “Tennessee Orange”
Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben William
- “Wait in the Truck”
Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- WINNER: Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Producer: Dann Huff
- WINNER: “Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Jenee Fleenor
- Paul Franklin
- Rob McNelley
- Derek Wells
- Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
Director: Reid Long
- “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Director: Patrick Tohill
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Director: Running Bear
- “Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Director: Justin Clough
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan
- WINNER: Jelly Roll
- Parker McCollum
- Megan Moroney
- Hailey Whitters