¡Que Onda Magazine!

Houston's oldest bilingual publication

Premios CMA 2023: Lista completa de ganadores

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • WINNER: Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
  • “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
    Producer: Austin Nivarel
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • “Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
    Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
    Producers: John Osborne, John Peets
    Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
  • WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
  • One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
    Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery
    Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
    Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: “Fast Car”
    Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
  • “Heart Like A Truck”
    Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
  • “Next Thing You Know”
    Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
  • “Tennessee Orange”
    Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben William
  • “Wait in the Truck”
    Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • WINNER: Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • WINNER: Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • WINNER: Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • WINNER: Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

  • “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
    Producer: Zach Crowell
  • “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
    Producer: Dann Huff
  • WINNER: “Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Jenee Fleenor
  • Paul Franklin
  • Rob McNelley
  • Derek Wells
  • Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
    Director: Reid Long
  • “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
    Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
    Director: Patrick Tohill
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
    Director: Running Bear
  • “Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Zach Bryan
  • WINNER: Jelly Roll
  • Parker McCollum
  • Megan Moroney
  • Hailey Whitters