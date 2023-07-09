MECA’s Dia de Muertos Festival 2023
|Freaks Come Out at Night Run Club Kick-Off
MECA’s Día de Muertos Festival Weekend
Friday, October 27, 2023 | 7-9 PM
Join the Freaks Come Out at Night Run Club to kick-off MECA's Día de Muertos Festival weekend with a social run through Buffalo Bayou, followed by a FREE celebration with music, light snacks and beverages available for purchase. After the run, runners and friends will have the opportunity to walk through MECA's Historic Dow School to view the Ofrendas Exhibition and learn about MECA's weekend festivities. Proceeds from this event will go to MECA's Día de Muertos Festival. Runners will meet and take off from MECA (1900 Kane St., Houston, TX 77007) at 7:00 p.m. Visit the Freaks Come Out at Night Run Club on Instagram to learn more.
|You are all invited to join us on our tree-lined and art-filled campus of the historic Dow School, in the Old Sixth Ward–the historic part of the Washington Avenue Arts District.
For twenty-three years, MECA’s Día de Muertos Festival has been a public celebration of community folk-art traditions that commemorate family and community ancestors. In the spirit of the popular Latin American holiday, we invite each and all of you to partake in this joyful celebration of the family, friends, and loved ones who passed away, as well as rich traditions and customs surrounding the Día de Muertos and similar practices in other cultures.
Our Festival events include:
> Community ofrenda (altar) exhibition curated by Luis Gavito;
> Two stages of live performances of music and dance;
> Children’s area with arts activities for all ages,
> Children’s playground
> Favorite foods from different Latin American countries and regions of the U.S.;
> Vendors selling authentic Latinx and Latin American Day-of-the-Dead arts and crafts;
> Free COVID and Flu vaccinations provided by the City of Houston/Houston Health Department
> Blood Drive hosted by Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center1
|MECA’s Dia de Muertos Festival:
Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future
October 28 and October 29 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. [FREE: Rain or Shine]
|Performance ScheduleFunded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance
|Interested in Volunteering?
MECA @ Dow School713 – 802 – 9370
1900 Kane StreetHouston, TX 77007
MECA @ TBH Center713 – 222 – 1213
333 S. Jensen DriveHouston, TX 77003
Visit our Website