MECA’s Dia de Muertos Festival 2023

You are all invited to join us on our tree-lined and art-filled campus of the historic Dow School, in the Old Sixth Ward–the historic part of the Washington Avenue Arts District.



For twenty-three years, MECA’s Día de Muertos Festival has been a public celebration of community folk-art traditions that commemorate family and community ancestors. In the spirit of the popular Latin American holiday, we invite each and all of you to partake in this joyful celebration of the family, friends, and loved ones who passed away, as well as rich traditions and customs surrounding the Día de Muertos and similar practices in other cultures.



Our Festival events include:

> Community ofrenda (altar) exhibition curated by Luis Gavito;

> Two stages of live performances of music and dance;

> Children’s area with arts activities for all ages,

> Children’s playground

> Favorite foods from different Latin American countries and regions of the U.S.;

> Vendors selling authentic Latinx and Latin American Day-of-the-Dead arts and crafts;

> Free COVID and Flu vaccinations provided by the City of Houston/Houston Health Department

> Blood Drive hosted by Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center