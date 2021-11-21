Harris County DA

¡Que Onda Magazine!

Houston's oldest bilingual publication

CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON  FUGITIVE FRIDAY

For Immediate Release: September 1, 2023

HOUSTON – In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. 

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
 
The language in this press release is intentional and could have legal implications.  Please do not change the copy of the paragraph above.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change.  Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status. 
###

The following individuals all have active warrants as of August 31, 2023 at 3:30 pm.


ASHLEY MARSHAY BENSON
B/F      08-25-96      5’03”/145 Lbs.      Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1809896, 1697613, 1809896, 1811421, 1811422
BURGLARY OF HABITATION 
POSS CS PG 1  1 – 4 GRAMS  
TAMPER GOVT RECORD 
THEFT >=2,500 <30,000 
TAMPER GOVT RECORD  
POSS/MAN/DIST INSTR TO COMMIT
Last known location: Houston Texas

COREY LEE DORSEY
W/M      10-07-91      6’00”/240 Lbs.      Red/Blu
Warrant #: 1689868
ASLT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPED BRTH/
Last known location: Houston Texas

BIANCA AMME HUDSON
B/F      11-14-92      5’06”/146 Lbs.      Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1804350, 1804351, 1806358, 1635565
THEFT/AGG >=$30K<$150K ELDER\N
FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5
THEFT >=2,500 <30,000     
CREDIT CARD/DEBT CARD ABUSE EL
Last known location: Houston Texas

IRASEMA GUADALUPE GONZALEZ
W/F      01-31-97      5’02”/150 Lbs.      Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1808474
INTERFERE CHILD CUSTODY
Last known location: Pasadena Texas

DAMIEN DESHUN JACKSON
B/M      06-05-80      6’00”/250 Lbs.      Bld/Bro
Warrant #: 1731599
ILLEGAL DUMPING 1ST OFFENSE  
Last known location: Houston Texas

LAURA ANN LUECK
W/F      03-04-85      5’08”/140 Lbs.      Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1754656
PROBATION VIOLATION FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5
Last known location: Houston Texas

RICHARD ANDREW OTTA
W/M      12-05-94      5’06”/130 Lbs.      Bln/Bro
Warrant #: 1707750
PROBATION VIOLATION HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
Last known location: Deer Park Texas

XZARIA DIJON SCOTT
B/M      10-16-99      6’01”/190 Lbs.      Blk/Blk
Warrant #: 1701800
FORG FIN INSTR >=$2500<$30K  
Last known location: Houston Texas

RUDY SILVA
W/M      06-17-83      5’08”/185 Lbs.      Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1829379, 1829380
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K
MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$250
Last known location: Webster Texas

TIFFANY RENEE STANLEY
W/F      11-22-99      5’03”/120 Lbs.      Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1829745, 1641509
STALKING  
POSS CS PG 1  1 – 4 GRAMS 
Last known location: Highlands Texas

REPORT A TIP NOW