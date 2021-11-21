CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON FUGITIVE FRIDAY
FUGITIVE FRIDAY
For Immediate Release: September 1, 2023
HOUSTON – In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of August 31, 2023 at 3:30 pm.
ASHLEY MARSHAY BENSON
B/F 08-25-96 5’03”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1809896, 1697613, 1809896, 1811421, 1811422
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
POSS CS PG 1 1 – 4 GRAMS
TAMPER GOVT RECORD
THEFT >=2,500 <30,000
TAMPER GOVT RECORD
POSS/MAN/DIST INSTR TO COMMIT
Last known location: Houston Texas
COREY LEE DORSEY
W/M 10-07-91 6’00”/240 Lbs. Red/Blu
Warrant #: 1689868
ASLT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPED BRTH/
Last known location: Houston Texas
BIANCA AMME HUDSON
B/F 11-14-92 5’06”/146 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1804350, 1804351, 1806358, 1635565
THEFT/AGG >=$30K<$150K ELDER\N
FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5
THEFT >=2,500 <30,000
CREDIT CARD/DEBT CARD ABUSE EL
Last known location: Houston Texas
IRASEMA GUADALUPE GONZALEZ
W/F 01-31-97 5’02”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1808474
INTERFERE CHILD CUSTODY
Last known location: Pasadena Texas
DAMIEN DESHUN JACKSON
B/M 06-05-80 6’00”/250 Lbs. Bld/Bro
Warrant #: 1731599
ILLEGAL DUMPING 1ST OFFENSE
Last known location: Houston Texas
LAURA ANN LUECK
W/F 03-04-85 5’08”/140 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1754656
PROBATION VIOLATION FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5
Last known location: Houston Texas
RICHARD ANDREW OTTA
W/M 12-05-94 5’06”/130 Lbs. Bln/Bro
Warrant #: 1707750
PROBATION VIOLATION HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
Last known location: Deer Park Texas
XZARIA DIJON SCOTT
B/M 10-16-99 6’01”/190 Lbs. Blk/Blk
Warrant #: 1701800
FORG FIN INSTR >=$2500<$30K
Last known location: Houston Texas
RUDY SILVA
W/M 06-17-83 5’08”/185 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1829379, 1829380
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K
MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$250
Last known location: Webster Texas
TIFFANY RENEE STANLEY
W/F 11-22-99 5’03”/120 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1829745, 1641509
STALKING
POSS CS PG 1 1 – 4 GRAMS
Last known location: Highlands Texas
REPORT A TIP NOW