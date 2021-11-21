CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON

FUGITIVE FRIDAY

For Immediate Release: September 1, 2023



HOUSTON – In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



The language in this press release is intentional and could have legal implications. Please do not change the copy of the paragraph above.



All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of August 31, 2023 at 3:30 pm.





ASHLEY MARSHAY BENSON

B/F 08-25-96 5’03”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1809896, 1697613, 1809896, 1811421, 1811422

BURGLARY OF HABITATION

POSS CS PG 1 1 – 4 GRAMS

TAMPER GOVT RECORD

THEFT >=2,500 <30,000

TAMPER GOVT RECORD

POSS/MAN/DIST INSTR TO COMMIT

Last known location: Houston Texas



COREY LEE DORSEY

W/M 10-07-91 6’00”/240 Lbs. Red/Blu

Warrant #: 1689868

ASLT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPED BRTH/

Last known location: Houston Texas



BIANCA AMME HUDSON

B/F 11-14-92 5’06”/146 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1804350, 1804351, 1806358, 1635565

THEFT/AGG >=$30K<$150K ELDER\N

FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5

THEFT >=2,500 <30,000

CREDIT CARD/DEBT CARD ABUSE EL

Last known location: Houston Texas



IRASEMA GUADALUPE GONZALEZ

W/F 01-31-97 5’02”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1808474

INTERFERE CHILD CUSTODY

Last known location: Pasadena Texas



DAMIEN DESHUN JACKSON

B/M 06-05-80 6’00”/250 Lbs. Bld/Bro

Warrant #: 1731599

ILLEGAL DUMPING 1ST OFFENSE

Last known location: Houston Texas



LAURA ANN LUECK

W/F 03-04-85 5’08”/140 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1754656

PROBATION VIOLATION FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5

Last known location: Houston Texas



RICHARD ANDREW OTTA

W/M 12-05-94 5’06”/130 Lbs. Bln/Bro

Warrant #: 1707750

PROBATION VIOLATION HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Last known location: Deer Park Texas



XZARIA DIJON SCOTT

B/M 10-16-99 6’01”/190 Lbs. Blk/Blk

Warrant #: 1701800

FORG FIN INSTR >=$2500<$30K

Last known location: Houston Texas



RUDY SILVA

W/M 06-17-83 5’08”/185 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1829379, 1829380

THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K

MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$250

Last known location: Webster Texas



TIFFANY RENEE STANLEY

W/F 11-22-99 5’03”/120 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1829745, 1641509

STALKING

POSS CS PG 1 1 – 4 GRAMS

Last known location: Highlands Texas



