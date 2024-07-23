WEATHER WATCH: Heavy tropical rains could flood streets through Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Torrential downpours from tropical moisture are possible through Thursday, so we are on Weather Watch for the possibility of street flooding.

We saw heavy rain come down across parts of SE Texas Monday with some spots seeing over a half a foot of rain. That again will be a possibility in parts of SE Texas for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Multiple rounds of heavy downpours expected this week could trigger Flash Flood Warnings, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

We will start off Tuesday with rain near our coastal cities and that will move farther inland as we head closer to midday. The storms will continue marching northward and eventually fizzle out in the evening. The early onset of rain will keep highs capped in the mid-to-upper 80s.

It would be a good idea to pad in extra travel time wherever you go this week in case you have to slow down during heavy rain or find an alternate route due to a flooded roadway.

What should I know about the Weather Watch Days Tuesday through Thursday?

This is the time period with the highest levels of tropical moisture, which steadily increase through Thursday and then quickly decline Friday through Sunday. A stationary front is also parked nearby, allowing for potentially slow-moving downpours. This is when street flooding and flooding of low-lying/flood-prone areas could be a concern in communities that experience heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center has put almost all of southeast Texas at slight risk for flooding during this time, and an upgrade to a moderate risk is possible for Wednesday through Thursday morning. Some of the heaviest showers could produce rainfall rates over 3″ per hour. There are also signs that an area of low pressure may spin up west of Houston Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and if confidence in this scenario grows, it will greatly increase the threat of sustained heavy rainfall and warrant an upgrade to an ABC13 Weather Alert Day.

How much rain are we expecting this week?

We are expecting 5 to 7 inches of rain to be common south of I-10 with 3 to 5 inches of rain to be common north of I-10. Locally higher amounts are possible with some locations picking up over 10 inches of rain for the week. Because the rain will be falling in multiple waves, these totals should be mostly manageable for our watersheds. Bayous, creeks, and streams will likely be running high by week’s end.

Will these storms bring any severe weather?

Severe weather looks unlikely at this time, but a few storms could potentially grow strong enough to also bring gusty winds. The main concern this week will be street and area flooding from heavy downpours.

What are you tracking in the tropics?

Right now, we’re tracking plumes of Saharan dust, so no tropical development is expected over the next seven days. In fact, one of those plumes could reach us late in the week to help bring rain chances back down, even if only for a day or so. We are seeing signs that the tropics could come back to life the first week of August. Head to our daily Tropical Update page for the latest on what’s happening in the tropics.

13 ALERT RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

