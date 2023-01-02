Voters Encouraged to Vote Early Ahead of the March 5 Primary Elections

With early voting now in full swing for the inaugural Joint Primary Elections in Harris County, voter turnout has surged, with over 85,570 votes tallied as of Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, the county’s chief election official, expressed enthusiasm over the robust participation in early voting, particularly given the significance of the election, which features over 100 races for federal, state, and local offices.

“It’s exciting to see Harris County voters participating in early voting, especially during an election with more than 100 races for federal, state, and local offices,” Hudspeth remarked. “The journey to the November general election is shaped by voters helping to determine their party’s candidates during the March 5th Primaries.”

This election cycle has witnessed a notable uptick in voters opting for in-person voting, with 85.57% of votes cast at one of the 79 early voting polling locations across the county. Additionally, 14.43% of ballots were received by mail.

“There is still time to cast your ballot during early voting and avoid waiting until Election Day,” emphasized Clerk Hudspeth. “Voters can minimize the chance that unforeseen circumstances like unexpected illness, weather, or other barriers prevent them from voting on Election Day by visiting an early voting location this week.”

Early voting will continue until Friday, March 1, providing ample opportunity for residents to participate in the electoral process. The 79 Early Voting polling centers in Harris County are open daily from 7 am to 7 pm. Voters can access information about their nearest polling location, estimated wait times, and other election details by visiting www.HarrisVotes.com. For the latest news and updates, individuals are encouraged to follow @HarrisVotes on social media platforms.