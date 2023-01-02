Vatican Approves Blessings for Same-Sex Couples in Landmark Ruling

In a historic decision approved by Pope Francis, the Vatican announced on Monday that Roman Catholic priests can now administer blessings to same-sex couples, marking a significant departure from its earlier stance. The ruling, outlined in an eight-page document titled “On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings,” asserts that such blessings can be granted on a case-by-case basis, emphasizing that they should not be part of regular Church rituals or liturgies.

The Vatican’s doctrinal office, led by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, clarified that the blessings for same-sex couples would not legitimize irregular situations but serve as a sign that God welcomes all. The document explicitly states that these blessings should not be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage.

While the Catholic Church maintains its teachings that same-sex attraction is not sinful but deems homosexual acts as such, the recent decision reflects Pope Francis’s ongoing efforts to foster a more inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community within the Church without altering established moral doctrine.

The document specifies that priests should exercise discretion on a case-by-case basis, allowing the Church to be supportive in situations where individuals seek God’s help through a simple blessing. The ruling acknowledges the deep desire among Catholic same-sex couples for God’s presence in their relationships.

Father James Martin, a prominent American Jesuit priest and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, praised the decision as “a major step forward in the church’s ministry.” Martin expressed his intent to bless same-sex unions, emphasizing the document’s recognition of the profound desire for God’s presence in such relationships.

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, a group advocating for LGBTQ+ rights within the Church, described the document’s importance as significant. He applauded the wording that discourages subjecting those seeking blessings to exhaustive moral analysis.

However, the ruling is expected to face opposition from conservatives within the Church, echoing criticisms voiced when Pope Francis initially addressed the subject in October. Professor Ulrich L. Lehner of the University of Notre Dame expressed concerns that the new guidance could lead to misunderstanding and sow confusion, potentially inviting schismatic tendencies among bishops.

The document, titled “Fiducia Supplicans” (Supplicating Trust) in Latin, emphasizes that the form of the blessing should not be fixed ritually to avoid confusion with the Sacrament of Marriage. It encourages the enrichment, healing, and elevation of true, good, and humanly valid aspects of lives and relationships through the presence of the Holy Spirit. The ruling underlines that blessings should not be linked to civil marriage ceremonies and outlines appropriate contexts for their administration.