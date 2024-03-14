UH Hispanic Alumni Association Fashion Show Raises More Than $28k in Scholarship Funds

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

The sixth annual UH Hispanic Alumni Association Fashion show raised more than $28k for scholarships for University of Houston students.

From an elegant runway to a silent auction showcasing a market of talented entrepreneurs, the Fashion Show encompassed a time for celebration as UH alumni and community came together to support students.

“The point of our mission is to give back to our community for current or future Coogs so we can have scholarships to lessen their financial burden,” UH Hispanic Alumni Association President Katrina Ortega said. “Making a degree is a difference, so being able to help somebody else get that degree helps us to help the community.”

Behind the success of the philanthropic Fashion Show are 36 volunteers and 23 sponsors who donated their time, services or fashion or artistic items for the scholarship fund. Among the sponsors were Neal Hamil Agency, a full service modeling and acting agency, that provided all the models who strutted the runway. UH Alumna and NH Vice President Jennifer Molleda managed the casting call and hosted the launch Party.

The stylish show could also not have been possible without the four designers: UH Bauer College of Business student designer Maria Lakhani, Valnti fashion store founder Hadi Elbanna, Modern Mexican style clothing and accessory designer Anita Bocanegra, and women’s demi-couture fashion designer Jonathan Blake.

“We have a big community that is supporting us,” Ortega added.

Jennifer Diaz, UH alumna and now Fashion Show Co-chair, expressed gratitude for all the support. As a Latina student who once found herself in the position of needing financial resources such as the UHHAA scholarship fund, Diaz encourages students regardless of immigration status to apply for the scholarships.

“We all are here in this city for opportunities,” Diaz said. “If you are a DACA student, don’t feel discouraged to apply because these scholarships are for you too.”

The UH Hispanic Alumni Association scholarship application is open through April 15. The annual scholarship is open for both undergraduates and graduate students at the University of Houston. The scholarships will be awarded in June by their scholarship committee.