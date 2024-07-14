Trump rushed off stage after assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Former President Donald Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off stage as possible shots were heard during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Officials briefed on the investigation told ABC News that the incident, on the eve of the Republican national convention, was being investigated as a possible assassination attempt and that live rounds were apparently fired from outside the security perimeter.

There appeared to be blood on Trump’s right ear as he was being taken off stage, and he could be seen mouthing “fight” and pumping his fist.

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

Outpouring of Support

The harrowing incident sent shockwaves throughout the political world and sparked condemnation from both sides of the aisle as well as an outpouring of support.

President Joe Biden called the incident “sick” and said, “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said she was “relieved he is not seriously injured” and added, “Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Donald Trump Jr. told ABC News he has spoken to his father, who remains at the hospital. He said his father is “in good spirits” as he remains under observation, adding that his father is “never gonna stop.” Trump’s son Eric wrote in a post on X, “This is the fighter America needs!” with a photo of his father’s fist raised in the air attached.

Shooter and Bystanders

A shooter is dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger told ABC News. One bystander is “confirmed dead,” and a second was in serious condition, Goldinger added.

Chaos at the Rally

Trump was talking to the crowd about immigration when pops could be heard and chaos broke out. The former president could be seen grasping his ear before going down to the ground and being swarmed and shielded by Secret Service agents.

Dave McCormick, who’s running for U.S. Senate, told ABC News he was in the front row of the rally. He said he heard “seven or eight” shots fired. “People started to panic,” he said. “Everyone dropped to the ground.”

In the wake of the incident, Trump, with blood on his ear and the side of his face, was led off the stage quickly, pumping his fist on stage and as he was helped into a vehicle to be taken away. Heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

The White House said in a statement, “The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump’s rally.”

Condemnation of Violence

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a possible vice president pick, wrote on social media, “Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is okay.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a possible vice presidential pick, posted to X, calling for prayers for the former president. “Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today.”

Another vice presidential hopeful, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, also posted on X asking for prayers for Trump and those at the rally. “Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today.”

“ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time,” ATF said in a statement.