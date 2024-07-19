Trump delivers longest acceptance speech in history

MILWAUKEE — On the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention, former President Donald Trump gave a highly anticipated speech, which he said beforehand would call for unity following his assassination attempt.

However in his first speech since the incident, Trump leaned into his usual talking points, slamming President Joe Biden, Democrats and other critics on a wide variety of issues from the economy, immigration and crime.

For over an hour, Trump went off script much to the crowd’s delight. The former president told them he was grateful for their support after his brush with death but argued that the country needed to be fixed due to Biden’s policies.

The night also included wild speeches from guests such as Hulk Hogan and Eric Trump, who echoed some of the former president’s rhetoric bashing Biden and the Democrats.h