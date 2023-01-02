Tragic Death of 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Sparks Investigation in Edna, Texas

In the wake of the heartbreaking discovery of 16-year-old cheerleader Lizbeth Medina’s lifeless body in her Edna apartment, the Edna Police Department has released images of a person and vehicle of interest in connection to the case.

The photos, shared by the police department, depict an individual sporting a black ‘Volcom’ hooded sweatshirt, believed to be the driver of a silver Ford Taurus with a model year spanning from 2010 to 2018.

Notably, the man in question may bear a tattoo behind his right ear, as mentioned in the police release, though no further details regarding his physical appearance were provided.

The tragic incident unfolded on December 5 when the Edna police received a distress call reporting an unresponsive juvenile at the Cottonwood Apartments. Regrettably, Lizbeth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacquline Medina, Lizbeth’s mother, revealed that she discovered her daughter’s lifeless body after Lizbeth failed to attend the town’s Lighted Christmas Parade with her cheer squad.

“Words can’t explain what I felt at that moment, finding my daughter in the manner that she was,” expressed Medina in an interview with Crossroads Today.

Law enforcement officials have classified the case as a capital murder investigation, enlisting the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A community vigil to commemorate Lizbeth’s life is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, at 6 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium in Edna. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to aid the family with funeral expenses.

Individuals possessing any information related to this case are urged to contact the Edna Police Department at 361-782-6522 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH (2274). The community remains on alert as authorities intensify efforts to solve this tragic mystery.