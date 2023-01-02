Results from 2024 Texas and Harris County Primaries

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

In the Texas and Harris County Super Tuesday primaries on March 5, the presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump secured easy victories in their respective primaries. However, significant results from key contests unfolded. Notably, in Harris County, incumbent District Attorney Kim Ogg lost to the challenger Sean Teare. Republican incumbent Ted Cruz’s Democratic challenger is Colin Allred. Sheila Jackson Lee secured a victory over Amanda Edwards after a competitive battle. Below, find a detailed breakdown of the election results across various key races, including U.S. President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representatives, State Senators, State Representatives, Sheriff, County Tax Assessor-Collector, and Republican Party Chairman in Harris County.

For more election results in Harris County visit Election Results at harrisvotes.com

(D) – District Attorney – Harris County

Name Total Votes Percentage

Kim Ogg 41,619 25%

Sean Teare 124,880 75%

(D) – President Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR. (I) 821954 84.59%

GABRIEL A. CORNEJO 17088 1.76%

STAR LOCKE 8542 0.88%

FRANKIE LOZADA 11231 1.16%

ARMANDO MANDO

PEREZ-SERRATO 27338 2.81%

DEAN PHILLIPS 26259 2.7%

CENK UYGUR 15982 1.64%

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 43313 4.46%

(R) – President – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

RYAN L. BINKLEY 2575 0.11%

CHRIS CHRISTIE 9051 0.39%

RON DESANTIS 36168 1.56%

NIKKI HALEY 403299 17.42%

ASA HUTCHINSON 2942 0.13%

VIVEK RAMASWAMY 10553 0.46%

DAVID STUCKENBERG 2333 0.1%

DONALD J. TRUMP 1803482 77.88%

UNCOMMITTED 45327 1.96%

(D) – U.S. Rep. District 18 – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

SHEILA JACKSON LEE (I) 23263 59.95%

AMANDA EDWARDS 14505 37.38%

ROBERT SLATER 1037 2.67%

(D) – U.S. Senator – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

COLIN ALLRED 565694 58.84%

MERI GOMEZ 43981 4.57%

MARK GONZALEZ 84683 8.81%

ROLAND GUTIERREZ 160133 16.66%

A. ROBERT HASSAN 21761 2.26%

STEVEN J. KEOUGH 21665 2.25%

HELI RODRIGUEZ PRILLIMAN 18694 1.94%

CARL OSCAR SHERMAN 31487 3.28%

THIERRY TCHENKO 13328 1.39%

(R) – U.S. Senator – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

TED CRUZ (I) 1972231 88.32%

HOLLAND REDD GIBSON 133439 5.98%

R E (RUFUS) LOPEZ 127372 5.7%

(D) – U.S. Rep. District 7 – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

PERVEZ AGWAN 9636 25.84%

LIZZIE FLETCHER (I) 27658 74.16%

(D) – State Senator District 15 – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

MICHELLE ANDERSON BONTON 5215 10.64%

ALBERTO BETO CARDENAS 5128 10.46%

MOLLY COOK 10133 20.67%

JARVIS D. JOHNSON 17721 36.14%

TODD LITTON 7769 15.84%

KARTHIK SOORA 3068 6.26%

(R) – State Rep. District 128 – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

BRISCOE CAIN (I) 8910 69.45%

BIANCA GRACIA 3920 30.55%

(R) – State Rep. District 138 – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

LACEY HULL (I) 8706 61.11%

JARED WOODFILL 5541 38.89%

(D) – State Rep. District 142 – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

JOYCE MARIE CHATMAN (I) 1257 15.27%

HAROLD V. DUTTON JR (I) 4981 60.51%

CLINT DAN HORN 438 5.32%

DANYAHEL (DANNY) NORRIS 1556 18.9%

(D) – State Rep. District 146 – Statewide

Name Total Votes Percentage

LAUREN ASHLEY SIMMONS 6250 49.54%

SHAWN NICOLE THIERRY (I) 5602 44.4%

ASHTON P. WOODS 765 6.06%

(D) – Sheriff – Harris Co.

Name Total Votes Percentage

VERGIL ROCHELLE RATLIFF 19509 12.18%

JOE INOCENCIO 7241 4.52%

DANA M. WOLFE 26089 16.29%

ED GONZALEZ 107353 67.02%

(R) – Sheriff – Harris Co.

Name Total Votes Percentage

MIKE KNOX 94946 56.42%

JOE DANNA 28948 17.2%

PAUL DAY 15891 9.44%

GLENN COWAN 28504 16.94%

(D) – County Tax Assessor-Collector – Harris Co.

Name Total Votes Percentage

DESIREE BROADNAX 26959 17.52%

ANNETTE RAMIREZ 62575 40.66%

CLAUDE CUMMINGS III 14607 9.49%

JERRY DAVIS 23642 15.36%

DANIELLE KEYS BESS 26109 16.97%

(R) – Republican Party Chairman – Harris Co.

Name Total Votes Percentage

CINDY SIEGEL 99993 60.05%

BOBBY ORR 6534 39.95%

