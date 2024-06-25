Texas Longhorns baseball coach David Pierce fired after eight seasons

AUSTIN, Texas — David Pierce’s tenure as the head baseball coach at the University of Texas has come to an end after eight seasons and nearly 300 wins. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the mutual decision on Monday.

“After the season, Coach Pierce and I had some time to visit about the year, the future of our program, where we are, and where we’re headed,” Del Conte said. “It was a difficult decision for us both, but we have mutually agreed that we should make a change.”

Pierce took the helm in 2017, succeeding legendary coach Augie Garrido, and compiled a record of 297-162 with the Longhorns. Prior to joining Texas, Pierce led the Tulane Green Wave to a 76-46 mark over three seasons. His overall record as a Division I head coach stands at 494-271 over 13 years. Pierce had two years remaining on his contract.

In a statement, Pierce expressed gratitude for his time at Texas. “It certainly is a time I will always cherish as a coach, and I am so appreciative of The University of Texas for the opportunity,” he said. “Thank you to Longhorn Nation, the fan base, our support staff, student assistants, and the media who covered us so well.”

Under Pierce, Texas enjoyed significant success, including four 40-win seasons and a 50-win campaign in 2021 that ended in the semifinals of the Men’s College World Series (MCWS). The Longhorns reached the MCWS in 2018 and 2022 but missed the postseason in 2019, the only time under Pierce they failed to advance.

This season, Pierce also took on pitching coach duties, but the Longhorns struggled on the mound, recording a 4.91 ERA, the highest in the past decade, and issuing 258 walks, the most since 2018. The team’s 497 strikeouts were a significant drop from previous years.

Despite the coaching change, Texas will retain a strong core group of players, including Big 12 player of the year and third-team All-American Max Belyeu, second-team All-American shortstop Jalin Flores, and utility player Jared Thomas.

Next season, Texas will join the Southeastern Conference (SEC), which had eleven teams in the NCAA tournament and four advancing to the MCWS this year.

In full statements, both Pierce and Del Conte emphasized the mutual nature of the decision and expressed their appreciation for each other and the University of Texas.

David Pierce concluded, “I especially want to thank the coaches and our former and current players who helped us win a lot of games and represented our program in a first-class manner. You will forever be in my heart, and I look forward to continuing to cheer you on in baseball and beyond.”

Chris Del Conte added, “I am so grateful for Coach Pierce and all he has poured into our baseball program for the past eight years. He is an incredible person, and I’ve truly enjoyed my time working with him. I appreciate the passion, pride, and steadfast commitment he had for coaching and working with our student-athletes.”

As Texas prepares for its transition to the SEC, the search for a new head baseball coach begins.