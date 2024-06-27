Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle takes Texas job day after MCWS loss, adamant vow to ‘never’ leave

In the aftermath of losing the Men’s College World Series to Tennessee on Monday, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle was adamant that he would “never” leave the program for another job.

On Tuesday, Schlossnagle agreed to leave Texas A&M to take over the baseball program at Texas. Schlossnagle and the Longhorns confirmed the news Tuesday night, following multiple reports.

In three seasons in College Station, Schlossnagle led the Aggies to three NCAA tournament appearances and two trips to the College World Series. Texas A&M fell one win short of a national title in the best-of-three championship series this week.

Here’s Schlossnagle when asked about the proposition of leaving Texas A&M after losing the winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday:

“I think it’s pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you,” Schlossnagle said. “But I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn’t changed in my mind. That’s unfair to talk about something like that.