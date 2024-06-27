Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle takes Texas job day after MCWS loss, adamant vow to ‘never’ leave

In the aftermath of losing the Men’s College World Series to Tennessee on Monday, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle was adamant that he would “never” leave the program for another job.
On Tuesday, Schlossnagle agreed to leave Texas A&M to take over the baseball program at Texas. Schlossnagle and the Longhorns confirmed the news Tuesday night, following multiple reports.
In three seasons in College Station, Schlossnagle led the Aggies to three NCAA tournament appearances and two trips to the College World Series. Texas A&M fell one win short of a national title in the best-of-three championship series this week.
Here’s Schlossnagle when asked about the proposition of leaving Texas A&M after losing the winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday:
“I think it’s pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you,” Schlossnagle said. “But I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn’t changed in my mind. That’s unfair to talk about something like that.
“I understand you’ve gotta ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job, and I’ve poured every ounce of my soul in this job. And I’ve given this job every single ounce I can possibly give it. Write that.”
Schlossnagle apparently has given the last ounce he’s ever going to give to Texas A&M. Less than 24 hours after that statement, he’s headed to Austin.
“Although I know many will be upset with my decision, I chose to make a change to join a longtime friend to continue my career as a college baseball coach,” Schlossnagle said, via a statement released by Texas A&M. “The run to the national championship game was truly a remarkable one this year, and I will savor the memories and true friendships I have made there for a lifetime.”
Schlossnagle leaves for the rival Longhorns as one of the most decorated coaches in college baseball. He takes over a powerhouse Texas program with 38 College World Series appearances, 12 trips to the CWS finals and six national championships.
A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle has coached 22 years of NCAA baseball with previous stops at TCU and UNLV. He has led his teams to 19 total NCAA tournament appearances, including seven trips to the College World Series.
He has yet to win a national championship. If he does, it won’t happen with Texas A&M. The Longhorns and Aggies will face off as SEC rivals starting next season.