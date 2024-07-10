Team USA heads to the 2024 Summer Olympics

The U.S. team heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics is packed with talent across various sports.

Key highlights include the gymnastics team led by Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. Biles and Lee are particularly aiming for a “redemption tour” after the challenges faced in Tokyo​.

In track and field, notable athletes include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, and Sha’Carri Richardson. The swimming team features stars like Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Lilly King, poised to continue their dominance​.

Team USA also boasts strong contenders in sports like basketball, with a lineup including LeBron James and Kevin Durant for the men’s team, and Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson for the women’s team. Additionally, skateboarding sees returnees like Nyjah Huston and newcomers like Bryce Wettstein​.

In newer Olympic sports, the U.S. is represented in surfing by athletes like Carissa Moore and John John Florence, while the climbing team features stars such as Natalia Grossman and Colin Duffy​.

To view the full list, visit Team USA’s website.