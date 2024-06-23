Taylor Swift grabs royal selfie at London gig

Taylor Swift grabbed a perfect royal selfie ahead of her Wembley gig – posing with the Prince of Wales and two young music fans, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kensington Palace posted a picture of the royal trio with the singer backstage before the concert on Friday night.

“Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!” the caption read.

For Prince William, taking his two eldest children to the hottest show in town was a way to earn maximum dad points on his 42nd birthday. It was a busy birthday week as he had just flown in from Germany, where he attended England’s Euro 2024 match with Denmark the previous evening.

Swift then posted another selfie, in which her boyfriend Travis Kelce joined in alongside Prince William, 10-year-old Prince George and nine-year-old Princess Charlotte.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” her post read.

Videos from later in the evening, widely shared online, appeared to show Prince William dancing to Swift’s upbeat song, Shake It Off.

Catherine, Princess of Wales stayed at home with six-year-old Prince Louis.

However, the couple’s youngest child did feature in an official photograph released earlier on Friday, to mark William’s birthday.

Prince William and pop sensation Swift, 34, have known each other for over a decade.

In 2013, they both took to the stage at a charity event at Kensington Palace to perform Livin’ On A Prayer with Jon Bon Jovi.

Image caption, It was all smiles as the royal trio met Taylor Swift and her boyfriend

Swift has been taking her Eras Tour across the UK with shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, taking fans through her catalogue of hits, including from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

Almost 90,000 fans packed into Wembley Stadium on Friday, with some queuing from just before daylight.

It was the first of Swift’s eight shows at the stadium, split between this week and August.

Other Swifties in the crowd on Friday included Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevingne were also in the audience, as were Swift’s parents Andrea and Scott.

Swift called London, where she spent a period living earlier in her career, “the most exhilarating city in the world”.