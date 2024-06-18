Surgeon General wants to treat social media giants like tobacco companies

In a bold move reminiscent of past public health campaigns against tobacco, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is urging Congress to implement warning labels on social media platforms, citing potential adverse health effects. In an op-ed published in The New York Times yesterday, Dr. Murthy drew parallels to the historical impact of warning labels on cigarette packages, which contributed to a significant decline in smoking rates from 42% of US adults in the 1960s to 11.5% by 2021.

The proposal comes amid ongoing research into the potential link between social media use and the mental health crisis affecting children and teenagers. While there is no consensus among experts, some studies suggest negative effects. A 2019 study linked over three hours of daily social media use to increased mental health risks, and a 2022 survey found that 46% of teens felt worse about their bodies due to social media exposure.

However, some experts caution against attributing the decline in teens’ well-being solely to social media. They point to other contributing factors, such as economic hardship, social isolation, racism, school shootings, and the opioid crisis, as noted by The New York Times.

Despite the debate, Dr. Murthy’s stance is clear. He hopes the proposed warning labels will influence teens’ screen time, with recent surveys showing that more than half of US teens spend at least four hours a day on social media. The Surgeon General’s call to action aims to address this widespread issue, encouraging a healthier relationship with technology among young people.