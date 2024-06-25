Surgeon General declares gun violence a national public health crisis

Gun violence in the United States is an urgent public health crisis that requires the “collective commitment of the nation” to address, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared in a new advisory released Tuesday.

This marks the first time the Office of the Surgeon General has focused a publication on firearm violence and its “profound consequences” on survivors, communities, and mental health. A surgeon general’s advisory, typically used to highlight significant public health challenges, is generally shorter and more targeted than comprehensive reports like the well-known 1964 report on the dangers of smoking.

The advisory details the devastating impact of gun violence in the United States and outlines public health strategies to mitigate it. In 2022 alone, over 48,000 people in the U.S. died from firearm-related injuries, including homicides, suicides, and unintentional deaths. The firearm-related death rate in the U.S. has been increasing, reaching a three-decade high in 2021. While data shows a decrease in gun-related homicides since then, the number of gun-related suicides has remained constant.

Despite mass shootings accounting for just about 1% of gun deaths, their frequency has been rising. A KFF poll in April last year revealed that more than half of U.S. adults reported that they or their loved ones had experienced a firearm-related incident. One in five adults said they had been personally threatened with a gun, and nearly as many reported that a family member was killed by a gun, including suicides.

The advisory highlights the disproportionate impact of gun violence on people of color. In 2022, Black individuals experienced the highest rates of firearm-related homicides across all ages, and Black children and adolescents accounted for half of all firearm deaths despite comprising only 14% of their demographic group.

The Toll on Children and Communities

Children and adolescents in the U.S. face the highest gun violence mortality rate among peer countries. In the U.S., there are 36.4 deaths per million people ages 1 to 19, compared to 6.2 per million in Canada, 1.6 per million in Australia, and 0.5 per million in the UK. An analysis of unintentional firearm deaths among children found that 56% occurred in the child’s own home, with many firearms stored loaded and unlocked, often in sleeping areas.

Gun violence also has severe mental health implications. Many children fear experiencing gun violence at school, and the stress affects entire communities, leading to elevated levels of mental health problems.

Addressing Suicide Rates

More than half of gun deaths in 2022, 56%, were from suicide. The highest rates of gun suicides for adults aged 45 and older involved White individuals, while younger people identifying as American Indian or Alaska Native had the highest rates of gun suicides. Veterans also face high suicide rates, with the rate for male veterans being 62.4% higher than for non-veterans, and for female veterans, 281.1% higher than for non-veterans.

Call for Action

The advisory calls for increased funding for firearms research, improved data collection, and targeted prevention strategies. It urges communities and healthcare systems to support populations vulnerable to gun violence. Legislative measures recommended include safe firearm storage laws, a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks, and effective firearm removal policies. The advisory advocates treating firearms like regulated consumer products to enhance safety.

Dr. Murthy has previously issued advisories on mental health challenges, health misinformation, and the effects of social media on youth mental health. He emphasizes that a public health approach can significantly reduce gun violence, just as it did for tobacco-related diseases and motor vehicle crashes.

“It is up to us to take on this generational challenge with the urgency and clarity the moment demands,” the advisory states. “The safety and well-being of our children and future generations are at stake.”

