Supreme court document leak indicates potential Idaho abortion ruling

Stunning accident: The Supreme Court appears poised to temporarily allow abortions in medical emergencies in Idaho, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing a document that was inadvertently posted on the court’s website in an astonishing breach of protocol.

What the document said: The unsigned opinion showed that three conservatives – Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – sided with the court’s three liberals to block the state from enforcing the ban in certain emergency situations.

Looming decisions: The court acknowledged a document was briefly posted but stressed that no opinion is final until announced by the justices. This is one of several cases the court has yet to rule on this term. President Joe Biden has made abortion rights a centerpiece of his reelection push, and the erroneous publication comes a day before the CNN debate.