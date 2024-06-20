Stargazers in Texas to witness spectacular Strawberry Moon this week

AUSTIN, TX — Texans are in for a celestial treat as the first full moon of the summer, known as the Strawberry Moon, will reach its peak illumination around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This event will showcase the lowest full moon in years.

Astronomical event: Full moons rise around sunset and set around sunrise. During this time, the moon appears opposite the Sun from Earth, fully illuminating its dayside, NASA explains. For a few days, the moon will look full before transitioning to the waning gibbous phase, where its illuminated portion begins to decrease. Notably, this June’s full moon will occur the day after the summer solstice on June 20, the longest day of the year, for the first time since 1985.

The “Moon Illusion”: The summer solstice places the Sun at its highest point of the year, making June’s full moon appear significantly lower and larger in the sky, a phenomenon known as the “Moon Illusion,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. As the moon hovers near the horizon, it often appears larger and takes on a more orange or red hue, due to the longer path light must travel through the atmosphere.

Historical significance: Full moon names traditionally served as a means to track the seasons. The Strawberry Moon gets its name not from its color, but from the short strawberry harvesting season in June. The next full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will occur on July 21.

Stargazers are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity to witness one of nature’s spectacular displays.