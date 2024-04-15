‘Sovereign citizen’ gunman killed, bystander hurt in shootout with deputies, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A gunman was killed and an innocent bystander was injured in a dramatic shootout involving several members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a sergeant working traffic enforcement stopped a 47-year-old man for a broken tail light and expired registration just before 3 p.m. in the area of FM-1960 and Red Oak Drive.

Gonzalez said the man identified himself as a sovereign citizen and refused to comply with the sergeant’s commands, demanding that a supervisor be called.

Gonzalez said several supervisors and deputies arrived and attempted to continue to try to reason with the individual.

He said they determined the 47-year-old man had a felony warrant out of Brazoria County for evading police. The deputies set out spike strips.

After more than an hour of discussion, the man drove off over the spike strips, sparking a brief chase, HCSO said. About a half mile away on FM-1960 near Ella Boulevard, the sheriff’s office spun his car out with a PIT maneuver.

Gonzalez said the man jumped out of the car and began shooting at deputies. ABC13 spoke with multiple witnesses who corroborated the story. Deputies shot back, eventually killing the man.

Multiple bullets struck a school bus operated by Judy Coward and her husband. Thankfully, no children were on board.

“It was very scary,” Coward said. “For all of our parents to see this.”

One of the bullets passed through the bus and struck a woman who was getting groceries. She was taken to the hospital for surgery and is expected to survive.

“We’re praying for her,” Coward said.

HCSO has yet to identify the suspect who was killed.

“Again, this could have gone a lot differently had he just complied,” Gonzalez said. “Many times, sovereign individuals, it does show that these situations do have a chance to turn violent. Under their belief, they are not under the authority of federal government or law enforcement. But we have a responsibility and our deputies do not have to allow anyone to violate the law.”

