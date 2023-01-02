Senior US Official Raises Alarm Over Reported Russian Nuclear Capabilities in Space

Amid reports suggesting Russia’s potential deployment of nuclear weapons in space, the call for heightened vigilance in national security circles has sparked demands for transparency from Republican House intelligence chair, Mike Turner. Turner urged the Biden administration to declassify information regarding what he deemed a “serious national security threat.”

While Turner’s statement did not delve into specifics, unnamed sources cited by ABC News and The New York Times hinted at Russia’s alleged plans to deploy a nuclear anti-satellite weapon in space. This revelation prompted concerns among US allies, although the intelligence was deemed non-urgent as the reported Russian capability remains in development.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed surprise at Turner’s remarks, mentioning an upcoming meeting with congressional leaders possessing special security clearances. However, Sullivan refrained from divulging further details regarding the planned briefing.

Experts in the field have weighed in on the potential repercussions of such actions, highlighting the violation of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty should Russia proceed with deploying nuclear weapons in space. Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists underscored the destabilizing effect such a move would have, particularly on space-based nuclear command and control assets.

Despite the alarm raised by Turner’s statement, skepticism lingers among analysts like Pavel Podvig, who cast doubts on the plausibility of the reported Russian threat. Meanwhile, Daryl Kimball of the Arms Control Association questioned the practicality of a nuclear anti-satellite weapon, emphasizing the fragility of objects in space and the legal ramifications of such actions.

In response to growing concerns, House Speaker Mike Johnson sought to reassure the public, affirming that measured steps were being taken to address the situation. While details remain classified, Johnson emphasized the steady approach of US officials in managing the situation, urging against panic.

As diplomatic tensions persist, the specter of potential nuclear capabilities in space underscores the evolving landscape of global security, prompting renewed calls for transparency and international cooperation to safeguard against emerging threats.