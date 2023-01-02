Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump

In a surprising turn of events, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential primary, just two days before the New Hampshire primary. Previously viewed as a formidable opponent to Donald Trump, DeSantis announced his decision and endorsed the former president through a video on the social media platform X.

Following a second-place finish in Iowa, DeSantis expressed his deliberation on the campaign’s future, stating, “If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources. We don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

DeSantis emphasized that a majority of Republican primary voters seem inclined to give Donald Trump another chance. He endorsed Trump, citing the need to avoid a return to the “old Republican guard” represented by Nikki Haley.

Nikki Haley responded to the news while on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, acknowledging DeSantis’s race and wishing him well. She commented, “It’s now one fella and one lady left.”

The uncertainty surrounding DeSantis’s intentions became apparent after his second-place finish in Iowa. The campaign sent mixed signals, with the candidate shuttling between South Carolina and New Hampshire, creating confusion among voters, donors, and campaign aides. DeSantis canceled appearances on Sunday-morning television programs, adding to the speculation about his campaign’s future.

Advisers and donors expressed uncertainty about DeSantis’s decision until Sunday morning when he officially announced his withdrawal from the race. Trump and his allies had hinted at DeSantis’s potential withdrawal, with Rep. Matt Gaetz suggesting the likelihood of DeSantis getting back on Trump’s side.

DeSantis, who initially sought to position himself as an alternative to Trump, faced challenges in peeling away enough support from the former president. Relentless attacks from the Trump machine and his own missteps, coupled with a significant spending campaign against him, contributed to the fading momentum of his once-promising presidential bid.

The campaign, marked by infighting, financial troubles, and a complicated relationship with the super PAC Never Back Down, struggled to gain traction. Despite a strong start, DeSantis’s presidential aspirations faced hurdles, and his decision to suspend the campaign reshapes the dynamics of the Republican primary race.