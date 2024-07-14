Residents of 15 southeast Texas counties can now apply for federal Beryl aid

HOUSTON, Texas — Federal aid is now available to residents and business owners affected by Hurricane Beryl in 15 Texas counties.

The video above is from a previous story on July 10, 2024, before FEMA individual assistance was granted.

In a news release, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said individual assistance was added to Texas’ federal disaster declaration after officials assessed homes damaged by the storm. Patrick is serving as governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is on a pre-planned trip to Asia.

The details

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved aid for affected individuals on July 12 in Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Wharton counties.

According to Patrick’s office, FEMA’s individual disaster assistance program may cover:

Temporary housing

Emergency home repairs

Uninsured or underinsured personal property losses

Disaster legal services

Disaster unemployment assistance

Medical, dental and funeral expenses caused by the storm

The state also requested Fort Bend and Nacogdoches counties be added to the individual assistance program, Patrick said, and other counties may be added later.

How to apply

Texans who live in the 15 counties and experienced losses due to Hurricane Beryl can apply for assistance at the agency’s Disaster Assistance portal or call 1-800-621-3362, FEMA said in a news release. Residents who use relay services, such as video relay or captioned telephone service, may give FEMA the number for that service when reaching out.

Officials also encourage Texans to report personal property damage to the state and, if applicable, to their insurance companies.

This report comes from ABC13’s partners at Community Impact Newspaper.