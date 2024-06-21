Rain chances drop Friday, eyeing another tropical low in the Gulf next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Now that Alberto is gone, our weather and water along the Gulf coast is starting to return to normal.

Tide levels will continue to slowly drop on Friday, but a high rip current risk remains.

Temperatures Friday morning will be in the mid 70s then warm into the low 90 in the afternoon sunshine. Those warm temperatures will trigger more scattered heavy downpours. These showers will be small by heavy as they quickly move off to the west.

How is our weekend weather looking?

Overall we’re in better shape this weekend than we were this past week. Lows will start in the mid 70s, highs will reach into the low 90s both days. There’s only a 10% chance of a shower on Saturday, but it climbs to 30% on Sunday with moisture levels back on the rise. Tide levels will still be elevated along the coast, and a rip current risk will remain.

What else is happening in the tropics?

We will also be watching the Bay of Campeche this weekend into next week as another tropical low spins up in nearly the same spot Alberto did. Right now there is a 60% chance of development over the next 7 days, but it could send more rain toward Texas, especially South Texas. There is also another area off the coast of Florida near the Bahamas we’re monitoring for development too. For more on that, head to our Daily Tropical Weather Updatepage.

