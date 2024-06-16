Pat Sajak Passes ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting Baton to Ryan Seacrest

Pat Sajak has officially passed his “Wheel of Fortune” hosting baton to Ryan Seacrest in a new promo for the long-running game show that touts Seacrest’s hosting debut this fall. Sajak signed off as “Wheel of Fortune” host after more than 40 years on June 7.

“I think what you’re going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home,” Sajak tells Seacrest in the video. “People love this show. They go and see us every day and spend a half hour with us and watch with the whole family.”

“You’re never going to find a better job, and you’re never going to find a better co-host,” Sajak added in reference to his longtime “Wheel of Fortune” partner Vanna White, who has extended her contract with the game show for two more years.

Sajak ended his 41 season run with “Wheel of Fortune” with a direct-to-camera address at the end of his final episode.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game,” Sajak said to viewers.

“But gradually it became more than that,” he continued, “a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Seacrest and White kick off “Wheel of Fortune” Season 42 in the fall.