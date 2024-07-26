Ongoing Flooding Southeast of Houston this morning, Flood Watch extended through 4 p.m. Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — It’s an active start this morning with multiple flood warnings and flood advisories southeast of Houston. That includes parts of Southeast Harris County, Chambers County, and Galveston County. The heaviest of the rain has been around Galveston Bay this morning.

Elsewhere, the Flood Watch for Houston and other parts of Southeast Texas has been extended until 4 p.m. Friday as high levels of tropical moisture remain overhead. We encourage you to stay weather aware because any heavy shower that pops up now through Saturday could lead to localized street flooding.

When will it finally dry out?

Not until after the weekend. Tropical moisture will linger overhead through Sunday, and that means rain chances will stay high with pockets of street flooding possible. The rain won’t be as widespread as what we experienced Thursday, but it will come down heavily where it does rain. The tropical moisture will be mostly gone by Monday, and that’s when rain chances will drop to 30% or less. Temperatures next will climb back toward the mid-90s as the sunshine returns, and there will probably be many swarms of mosquitoes coming for a neighborhood near you.

What are you tracking in the tropics?

Right now, we’re tracking plumes of Saharan dust, so no tropical development is expected over the next seven days. We are still seeing signs that the tropics could come back to life the first week of August. Head to our daily Tropical Update page for the latest on what’s happening in the tropics.

