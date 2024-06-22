Neighborly dispute ends with 80-year-old shot by 73-year-old in east Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An 80-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot by his neighbor for allegedly tampering with belongings on his porch, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD officers arrived at the 1500 block of Damarlee Lane just after 8:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to officials, the victim and the person who fired the gun, a 73-year-old man, reportedly had a spat in early June. Police say it was due to the 80-year-old victim rummaging through the 73-year-old’s property. That situation did not escalate at the time.

Police said that on Saturday, the same incident happened, but the 80-year-old somehow got underneath the shooter’s carport and began going through his personal belongings.

The 73-year-old then hears something and walks outside, armed with a small pistol, police said. He then confronted the 80-year-old, who swung at him with a cane, causing the 73-year-old to open fire once, hitting the 80-year-old, HPD said.

Police said the shooter did call 911 and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The 80-year-old was transported and is expected to be OK, HPD said.

The district attorney’s office will determine if charges will be filed.