Montgomery ISD to purchase $534K of entry-resistant glass for exterior buildings

MONTGOMERY, Texas — Entry-resistant safety glass will be installed at Montgomery ISD buildings after the district’s board of trustees unanimously approved the $533,598 purchase on June 25.

The specifics

About 21,000 square feet of safety glass for exterior windows will be purchased, Brad Mansfield, MISD’s chief facilities & operations officer, said on June 25. The glass is not bulletproof or bullet-resistant, but it is designed to slow the entry of someone trying to break into the building, he said.

“You can’t put enough rounds through (the safety glass) to where you can just shoot the glass out. … It’s still going to be three (to) six minutes of hacking away at one window to get in,” Superintendent Mark Ruffin said.

The context

The purchase goes above what the Texas Education Agency requires of school districts via House Bill 3, Mansfield said. As previously reported by Community Impact, HB 3:

Became law Sept. 1 and was created during the 88th legislative session

Granted Texas school districts $15,000 per campus and $10 per student for school safety initiatives

Requires at least one armed security officer-such as a law enforcement officer, school marshal or teacher licensed to carry a handgun on school campuses during regular school hours

MISD already meets HB 3’s requirements of at least one armed security officer at all district campuses, Ruffin said in February.