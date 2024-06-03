Mexican Presidential Elections: As polls close, Mexico is hours away from electing their 1st female president

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Results are expected soon in Mexico’s 2024 presidential election as polls have closed. For the first time in the country’s history, two women lead the polls: Claudia Sheinbaum, a scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, and Xóchitl Gálvez, a senator and tech entrepreneur, are the leading candidates. Both women are far ahead in the polls compared to the only male candidate, Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

Claudia Sheinbaum:

Backed by the outgoing president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Served as mayor of Mexico City (2018-2023).

Part of the Morena party, which boasts about lifting millions out of poverty.

Promises to build on López Obrador’s achievements but faces questions about her independence from him.

Xóchitl Gálvez:

Represents a coalition of opposition parties.

Senator and businesswoman.

Critical of the current administration’s handling of crime and violence.

Promises better pay for police and stronger democratic institutions.

The campaign has been marred by violence, with over 20 local candidates killed, and two people reported dead in attacks on polling stations in Puebla. Voters are also electing members of Congress, governors in eight states, and Mexico City’s head of government. The winning candidate will take office at the end of September.

Results are expected around 10 p.m. Central Time.

Que Onda Magazine brought you coverage of the Mexican voters in Houston, Texas.

Mexican citizens in Houston line up to cast their votes for Mexico’s presidential elections.