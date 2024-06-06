Man holding knife and stuffed animal randomly stabs driver to death, Harris Co. deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing a driver to death in what would be one of two random knife attacks in the middle of a north Harris County neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to the 2500 block of Sandlewood Trail Lane in the Silverglen North neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was the agency that responded to a call at about 4:40 p.m. about a weapons disturbance. Deputies located a man with a knife wound in the chest. Medical first responders pronounced him dead.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested the suspect at 5:25 p.m. after deploying a Taser.

According to investigators, the man was standing in the street holding a knife and a stuffed animal, trying to get motorists to stop. The first victim was a woman. She was stabbed and drove off. She survived. The second victim was a man. He also drove off but drove home, some five to 10 miles away, according to HCSO Homicide Sgt. Sidney Miller. Family members found the victim in his car in his driveway. They got him out, and he collapsed, Miller said.

Investigators believe the 49-year-old suspect did not know the victims and said the attacks appear to be random. Miller said the suspect, whose name has not been released, does not live in the neighborhood. They have no motive and are looking into whether he has a mental illness.

HCSO has not released the victim’s identity but said he is approximately 40 years old.

This story comes from our news partner, ABC13 Houston.