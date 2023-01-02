Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Photograph Officer in Galleria Bathroom

The Houston Police Department (HPD) arrested 25-year-old Royce Madison after he was accused of attempting to photograph an off-duty sergeant in a bathroom stall at the Galleria. The incident occurred on Sunday, prompting concerns about privacy and security in public facilities.

According to reports, the off-duty sergeant, who was still in uniform, observed a phone being held over the stall wall next to him while he was using the restroom. HPD stated that the sergeant confronted Madison, who admitted to holding his phone over the wall but denied taking any photographs.

Following the confrontation, Madison consented to a search of his phone, which revealed no images or videos of the officer. However, authorities discovered numerous pictures of other men, all apparently taken surreptitiously over bathroom stall walls.

When approached for comment at his residence in Sunnyside, Madison was unavailable, and attempts to contact him by phone were unsuccessful.

Madison has since been released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond. However, a judge has issued a restraining order requiring him to stay at least 500 feet away from the Galleria. Additionally, he has been prohibited from possessing any camera phone or device with internet access.

Furthermore, Madison faces a weapons charge after police discovered a firearm and marijuana in his vehicle. Under Texas law, possession of a firearm while in possession of an illegal substance is prohibited, adding to the legal complications stemming from the incident.