Majority of voters think it’s time for Biden to step aside

What’s going on:

A new CBS poll reveals increasing concerns about President Biden’s reelection bid. Following last week’s debate, a growing number of voters believe he should not seek another term. The poll indicates that 63% of registered voters think the 81-year-old president should not run for reelection. Moreover, an even larger percentage question his cognitive health to serve another term. In contrast, only half of the electorate believes former President Trump has the cognitive fitness to be president. With just over four months until the election, at least three major media outlets have urged President Biden to step aside. In response, Biden’s campaign has pushed back, stating in a fundraising email that such a move would result in “weeks of chaos” and place Democrats on a “highway to losing.”

What it means:

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is scheduled to formally select the party’s nominee near the end of August, leaving nearly two months to develop a strategy. Although Biden has more than enough delegates to secure the nomination, DNC rules allow the party to potentially force him out of the race, though this remains highly unlikely. If Biden decides to withdraw, all 3,894 of his pledged delegates would become uncommitted, leading to a potential scramble within the party. However, Biden’s campaign has not shown any indication that he plans to drop out of the race.