M.E.C.A. presents the New York City based Ballet Nepantla in “Valentina” June 14 & 15 at M.E.C.A. at TBH. “Valentina” is a collection of stories that speak to the strength and resilience of women during Revolutionary Mexico. By fusing classical and contemporary ballet with traditional Mexican folklórico, Ballet Nepantla tells stories of struggles, the rich and the poor, hope and despair, and peace and war.

Ballet Nepantla takes its identity from the artistic inspiration to explore the spaces in-between classical/contemporary ballet and traditional Mexican folklórico. The company delves into cultural, historical, and artistic spaces of tension, conflict, and ambiguity by bringing together contrasting artistic traditions. The Texas Observer described Ballet Nepantla’s fusion as “contemporary dancers who weave in and out of the folklórico dancers in an ethereal braid entwining new and old, seduction and pursuit, and life and death” (September 2017). New York Latin Culture Magazine said, “What New York City Ballet’s George Balanchine did with the folkloric dances of his native Russia, Ballet Nepantla is doing with the folkloric dances of Mexico” (February 2019). And The Monitor called Nepantla “an ambassador for folklórico and Mexican culture (October 2019).

Ballet Nepantla is a search for identity, as it examines the cultural, historical, and political identities of being Mexican, being American, and artistic production while living in both worlds. In the spirit of Gloria Anzaldúa, Ballet Nepantla pushes creative boundaries as a “forerunner of a new form” (1987) of dance. Anzaldúa, and Ballet Nepantla’s founder Andrea Guajardo, grew up in South Texas, and both were inspired by the verve and vigor of growing up in the borderlands. Anzaldúa popularized the idea of Nepantla, a Nahuatl term that means to be in a state of in- between-ness in the world of art, literature, cultural criticism and everywhere.

Ballet Nepantla is based in New York City and was founded by Texas native Andrea Guajardo and Mexican born Martin Rodriguez . Andrea was born and raised in Edinburg, Texas where she began her training in ballet and folkloric dance at the Dancentre of Edinburg. At 17, she moved to New York City to study at the Ailey School and Fordham University where she earned a BFA in dance. Upon graduating in 2013, she joined Momix and toured across the world until 2017, when she founded Ballet Nepantla. Martin is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. As co- founder, choreographer, and dancer, Martin brings in-depth knowledge and vast experiences of the traditional dances of Mexico.

“Valentina” is presented by M.E.C.A. with support from the Consul General en Houston, Telemundo Houston, Que Onda Magazine and the Mariachi Festival.

M.E.C.A. at TBH is located at 333 S. Jensen, Houston, Texas 77003. Tickets are available at MECA-Houston.org . For more information call 713-802-9370.