Judge sets $90,000 bond for 18-year-old mother accused of dumping baby in dumpster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The 18-year-old mother accused of placing her newborn baby in a plastic bag and throwing him in a dumpster appeared in court Friday.

Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, charged with abandoning a child, was issued a $90,000 bond.

A video from Sunday shows the newborn getting rescued, and it’s breaking people’s hearts.

First responders can be seen with now-known baby Gabriel. They place him in blankets after taking him out of a trash bag.

Gabriel’s hair appeared wet, his umbilical cord still fresh, and his skin pink and pruned.

Police said Cux-Ajtzalam had given birth inside a taco truck. Soon after, she allegedly disposed of the baby and returned to clean the truck.

It was a 911 caller who told authorities they heard what sounded like a baby crying inside a dumpster.

Baby Gabriel is said to be in good health, and Child Protective Services has taken custody of him.