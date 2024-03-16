Join Us for Lone Star College’s Chancellor Appreciation Day Honoring Mario Castillo

Join us on March 20th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at Spanish Flowers, located at 14915 North Freeway, Houston, TX, as we celebrate Lonestar College Chancellor Appreciation Day en la Comunidad. This event honors Mario Castillo as the first Latino chancellor for Lonestar College. We extend our special thanks to our community partners and Que Onda Magazine for their support as official sponsors. It promises to be an evening filled with recognition, appreciation, and community spirit as we come together to acknowledge Chancellor Castillo’s achievements and contributions. Come and join us in celebrating diversity, leadership, and the impact of education in our community.