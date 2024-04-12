Innovators and tinkers putting final touches on 2024 Houston Art Car Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston, get ready to start your engines! This weekend, the world’s biggest celebration of art cars and other innovative vehicles will return downtown.

The Houston Art Car Parade, presented by Team Gillman, is one of the city’s largest free public art events, drawing more than 300,000 people each year – and you can be part of the action.

ABC13 will livestream all the sights and sounds from the parade on Saturday, April 13 from 2-3:30 p.m. CDT

The 37th annual parade will feature hundreds of art cars and other entries from 23 states, in addition to international vehicles from Canada and Mexico.

You can watch the Houston Art Car Parade for free along the parade route, or opt for a seat in the parade’s shaded VIPit area.

The parade begins promptly at 2 p.m.

ART CAR PARADE ROUTE

Begins on inbound Allen Parkway/Dallas at Bagby St.

East on Dallas

North (left) onto Smith St.

West (left) onto Walker St.

South (left) onto Bagby St.

West (right) onto Lamar/outbound Allen Parkway

Each vehicle is a moving work of art, designed by hundreds of passionate artists.

In years’ past, we’ve seen art cars sculpted into dogs, bananas, even a rising phoenix.

We’ve also seen some very Houston-centric designs, from NASA space shuttles to art cars adorned with the colors of our Astros, Texans, Rockets Dynamo and Dash teams.

While some artists opt to use temporary materials, such as paper and tape, others completely transform their vehicles with recycled materials, turning them into traveling art sculptures.

This story comes from our news partners ABC13 Houston.