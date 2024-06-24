Inmate who fled from Angleton trusty camp captured 10 hours after escape Sunday, TDCJ says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On Saturday, a 33-year-old Bexar County man became the third inmate to escape from the Texas Department of Corrections Clemens Unit within the year.

Before his escape, Kidanny Robles was last seen at the Clemens Unit Trusty Camp at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday according to TDCJ Director of Communications Amanda Hernandez. Robles was discovered missing during a routine headcount around midnight.

Robles was apprehended at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday inside an empty guest home on Jamison Drive near County Road 290, fewer than five miles from the camp. A young family occupied the main house on property at the time.

The homeowner told ABC13 her family did not realize Robles was inside their guesthouse.

Authorities tracked him along Oyster Creek, a creek that runs from the Trusty Camp to the home’s backyard.

Hernandez said authorities used dogs to trace Robles’ scent.

Hernandez said a TDCJ captain shot Robles in the arm as he was “refusing orders to stop” and “continued to flee.”

Chief Deputy Ian Patin of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office echoed that “at least one” TDCJ employee shot at Robles.

Robles was taken to UTMB Galveston for treatment.

According to records, Robles was serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery, robbery, and burglary out of Bexar County. He was also serving a 180-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Nueces County in 2021. He returned to TDCJ custody after violating his parole in 2023, landing him in the trusty camp.

According to Hernandez, the camp is seperate from the Clemens Units which houses G1-G4 inmates. She said it is designed for inmates that require a lower level of supervision.

Preliminarily, Hernendez said authorities believe Robles “walked away” from the camp. Patin said it does not appear he had help.

“At this time we think all of our normal protocols and processes were followed so we think he just walked away being in a trusty camp is a little different than a normal prison, so we think that’s just what happened,” Hernandez said.

In October 2023, 20-year-old Cadarian Avery also “walked away” from the camp. He was serving a five year sentence for theft at the time.

In December 2023, Robert Yancy Jr.escaped from the higher security Clemens Unit with help from his mother, a former TDCJ corrections officer. Yancy was in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

All three men were captured within 24 hours.

Robles is expected to face felony escape charges.