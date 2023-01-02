Impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Incurs $4.2 Million in Taxpayer Expenses

The impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton have reportedly cost Texas taxpayers a staggering $4.2 million, with the House of Representatives disclosing records that shed light on the substantial expenses incurred during the legal battle.

In a batch of records released on Wednesday, invoices from the law firms of prominent Houston attorneys Rusty Hardin and Dick DeGuerin, who spearheaded the case against Paxton, topped $3.5 million. These legal fees represent the most significant expenses disclosed by the House in response to public information requests. The House had additional expenses of approximately $200,000, most of which had been previously disclosed.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stated on Thursday that the Senate’s expenditure related to Paxton’s impeachment amounted to “roughly $435,000,” bringing the known total between the two chambers to over $4 million. However, the actual total could be higher, as the House has not yet disclosed invoices from other lawyers involved in Paxton’s case.

Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had been urging the House to release the expenses since the Senate, led by Patrick, acquitted Paxton in September after a trial. The state auditor is currently reviewing the spending at the lieutenant governor’s request.

While the impeachment lawyers defend the expenses as essential for pursuing justice, Paxton and his allies argue that it was a misuse of taxpayer money, given the trial’s ultimate outcome.

In response to the latest spending figures, Paxton stated, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. Whether it’s the House costs, Senate costs, or the overall impeachment session costs, many millions more were incurred on [House Speaker] Dade Phelan’s sham and needless impeachment.”

House Speaker Dade Phelan defended the House’s impeachment efforts, emphasizing its role in exposing Paxton’s actions and preserving the public’s trust. Rep. Andrew Murr, chair of the House board of impeachment managers, justified the costs, stating, “The future of Texas’s governance, rooted in trust and transparency, justifies this expenditure, reinforcing the belief that the foundations of our democracy are worth every penny.”

The Senate has yet to respond to public information requests for its detailed spending, but Lt. Gov. Patrick criticized the House for excessive spending, claiming the Senate had protected taxpayer money.

Paxton’s legal defense costs, which he claims exceeded $4 million, have not been disclosed regarding the source of funds, with Paxton emphasizing that no taxpayer money was used. The newly revealed expenses, particularly the substantial legal fees from Hardin and DeGuerin’s firms, have intensified the debate over the financial aspects of Paxton’s impeachment.