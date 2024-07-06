Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch now up for large part of Texas coast

July 6 Update 6:00 a.m.

A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch remains in effect from High Island down to the Texas/Mexico border. The center of the NHC forecast cone is focused in on Matagorda Bay, though the east side of the cone includes parts of Galveston Island, and there are some forecast models pulling the storm east of the Matagorda Bay center-line. The worst of the weather in Southeast Texas will be felt Monday as the storm makes landfall, and an ABC13 Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday and Tuesday.

July 5 Update 10:00 p.m.

The Hurricane Watch has been extended to San Luis Pass and the Storm Surge Watch has been extended to High Island as the forecast cone for Beryl is now centered on Matagorda Bay. We are still anticipating a hurricane landfall Monday morning with high impacts to Southeast Texas. While Beryl is a struggling tropical storm now, it is expected to re-strengthen and become a hurricane again before landfall in Texas.