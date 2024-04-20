Houston parents charged in connection to twin baby girls’ death Oct. 2023 death, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Charges have been filed against a man and woman in connection to the death of twin infants back in October 2023, according to court documents.

Angelina Belinda Calderon and Fernando Vega, both 21 years old, are charged with two counts each of injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

ABC13 reported on this story on October 4. 2023.

HPD patrol officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Lane regarding two infants, twin girls, who were found unresponsive.

According to documents, the children’s father, identified as Vega, found them in their crib, not breathing. While on the phone with dispatch, Vega was given instructions on how to perform CPR, but the twins, who were born prematurely, did not survive.

Vega, in an interview with police, said the twins were “fussy” throughout the night, and he put them in a bassinet where they had fallen asleep. The children’s mother, identified as Calderon, said she saw the babies the following day and didn’t wake them because she was on her way to work, documents said.

Vega then took Calderon to work before returning home, where he found the twins.

Officials said the babies were one and a half months old.

Initially, police said officials found no visible signs of trauma on either child. However, a completed autopsy determined they suffered blunt force trauma.

It was also found that the twins hadn’t received check-ups since being released from the hospital, charging documents said. Calderon then told police the twins had been sick, but they did not seek medical care.

Further investigation revealed Calderon and Vega as suspects, who were both arrested on Friday, April 19, without incident.